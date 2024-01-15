Denmark’s King Frederik X takes the throne after abdication of Queen

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s King Frederik X has taken the throne after the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe II, looking emotional as he waved to the thousands who gathered in the capital Copenhagen to witness the start of a new era. For many in Denmark, his mother Margrethe was the only monarch they had ever known. But her shock abdication, after more than five decades on the throne, paved the way for her son, the former Crown Prince Frederik, to succeed her. The handover took place at a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in the capital Copenhagen, when Margrethe signed a declaration of her abdication, officially transferring the crown to Frederik. Large crowds gathered in the streets of Copenhagen, despite frigid weather, the occasional burst of song riding across the crowds as they awaited the historical moment. The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen then publicly proclaimed the King’s accession from the balcony of the palace, a tradition in place since the constitution of 1849. Frederik followed the proclamation with a short speech, before being joined by his Australian- born wife Queen Mary and their four children, including the Crown Prince Christian, the new successor to the throne. Among the thousands lining the capital was 45-year-old Kasper Wiigh Larsen. “It brought tears in a joyful way to see him do so well up on the balcony, both with his speech and when Mary came out and held his hands and finishing with a kiss,” he told Reuters. Britain’s King Charles III, who had his coronation last summer has congratulated the new king and queen. “I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world,” he said in his message. Margrethe, 83, was Europe’s longest-reigning monarch and the world’s last reigning queen. She announced her historic tenure would come to an end after 52 years in a stunning live address on New Year’s Eve. She said she had been reflecting on “whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation” following a recent surgery on her back and had come to the decision “that now is the right time.” Although no longer the ruling monarch, Margrethe will continue to be titled as Her Majesty and can be installed as acting regent, according to the Danish Royal House. This means that she will be able to perform duties as head of state when both King Frederik or Crown Prince Christian are not able, such as if they were overseas.