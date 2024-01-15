Discos seek Nepra’s nod to pass on another burden to power consumers

ISLAMABAD - The Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) plan to the pass on another burden to power consumers and have recommended National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that the distribution companies may be allowed to recover the amount for Security Covers and Security Guarantee Fund in the consumer tariff.

Similarly, it has also been recommended to change the system peak hours to both day and night times instead of the existing day times. The recom­mendations as part of the final test run report on the Competi­tive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), submitted to NEPRA, the Central Power Pur­chasing Agency (CPPA-G) has proposed several amendments to the Market Commercial Code (MCC). NEPRA assigned to CP­PA-G the role of central coordi­nator/facilitator for implemen­tation of the test run plan which was monitored on a bi-weekly basis by the authority. More­over, the authority also directed CPPA to furnish monthly and final test run reports. The test-run phase of the CTBCM was defined as the pre-phase before CTBCM goes live.

According the CPPA, during the trial run, detailed analysis of load profiles of last three years were conducted and during this exercise, it was observed that the system load generally peaks twice in a day, both during the day and night hours. Therefore, instead of using one continuous block of 11 hours (from 10am to 9pm), as defined in the ap­proved Commercial Code, it needs to be revised to two blocks covering both day and night hours as system peak oc­curs both during the day as well as night. The new definition which is included in the revised commercial code is “System Peak Hours mean 11 hours on daily basis included in the peri­od from 12:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs and 22:00 hrs to 01:00 hrs, all inclusive, in the months of June, July, August and September.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd Con­sultative Sessions on Test Run Plan have been delivered in July, August and November 2022, respectively. Similarly, the monthly report for the months of June, July, August, September and October 2022 has also been furnished to NEPRA. All partici­pating entities agreed to pro­vide funds for the Security Cov­er and Settlement Guarantee Cover as per the provisions of the Commercial Code when it’s due in future and not through federal government for cover­ing the imbalances but through provision of funds through tar­iff. It was also concluded unani­mously that the recommenda­tion of DISCOs to build the cost of Security Cover and Security Guarantee Fund in tariff, if not covered in existing tariff mech­anism, will be accordingly taken up as a recommendation of the test run with the authority.

It was unanimously con­cluded that the proposed mechanism for defining upper cap of allocation of energy is fair and be implemented to ensure market discipline. It was unanimously concluded that the formula proposed in the Commercial Code will re­main unchanged. The location of the metering point shall be duly considered while apply­ing losses on the metered val­ues and further clarity may be added in the Commercial Code specifically for the inter DISCO exchanges where meters are located at the 11KV bus bars.

Boundary metering points between TESCO and PESCO had not been defined as Com­mon Devlvery Points (CDPs). Stakeholder coordination is in progress for demarcation of boundary between TESCO and PESCO, arrangement of meters and declaring the subject meter­ing points as CDPs. A transition of up to three (3) years be pro­vided for payment of capacity charges. During this transition, the capacity will continue to be charged in accordance with the existing practice. Three years will be the maximum time for the transition; however, based on the readiness of the system and the directions of the author­ity, the shift may be made earlier.

According the report, the Commercial Code specifies a mechanism to apply the distri­bution losses on the inter-DIS­CO CDPs; however, as per exist­ing practice, which is approved by the authority, the settlement on inter-DISCO CDPs is done on the actual metered data and no losses are uplifted. Therefore, it is imperative that the bench­mark losses determined by the authority need to be revised for all relevant DISCOs as per the mechanism given in the Commercial Code so that the true benchmarks reflecting the revised mechanism of uplifting the losses can be established. NEPRA has sought comments of the stakeholders on the pro­posed amendments.