LAHORE - DPS, CBS and Descon emerged winners in the league round of the Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup. Descon played two consecutive matches of the league round at the Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, where they won one and also lost one. Descon won the first match against UB Sports by six wickets while in the second match, DPS defeated Descon by 8 wickets. CBS defeated FFC XI by a huge margin of 84 runs.