DRAP, NIH directed to take urgent steps for ensuring anti-rabies vaccines

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Sunday has directed the heads of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) to take urgent steps for en­suring fast-track availability of the anti-rabies vaccines in the gov­ernment hospitals of the Islam­abad Capital Territory (ICT) and remove all bureaucratic bottle­necks in this regard. It may be re­called that in response to a pub­lic complaint received recently in his office, he took a serious notice of the non-availability of this es­sential vaccine in the Islamabad’s Government hospitals and sum­moned the senior officials of both these organizations on January 09, 2024 to unearth the root cause of the situation. He had also directed the DRAP to conduct a thorough probe as to why the NIH was not manufacturing this essential vac­cine. As a follow-up measure, the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib immedi­ately issued a notice to both these organizations i.e. NIH and DARP and the Registrar of the Wafaqi Mohtasib initiated a probe into the matter. It was revealed that apart from lengthy official procedures, bureaucratic delays, gross negli­gence, mismanagement and fluc­tuation of the dollar rate result­ed in this unfortunate situation. He has directed that responsibil­ity may be fixed for the shortage of this essential vaccine and nec­essary steps may be initiated for avoiding recurrence of such inci­dents in future.

The matter is being vigorous­ly followed up by the Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and all the stake­holders have assured that they would spare no efforts in this re­gard. It may also be informed that 02 hearings have already been held in the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s of­fice in this regard which were at­tended by the representatives of the organizations concerned.