Monday, January 15, 2024
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

Web Desk
6:21 PM | January 15, 2024
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to hold general elections on the 8th of next month.

In a post on his X handle, he said the caretaker governments in the center and provinces will fulfill all administrative, financial, and security requirements of the election commission to carry out this responsibility.

The Information Minister also shared a letter of the election commission on his X handle which states that the commission has made all necessary arrangements regarding the conduct of the general elections. The letter further reads that the election commission has also submitted commitment before Supreme Court of Pakistan for holding general elections on the 8th of next month.

