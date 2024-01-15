ECP dismisses proposal to postpone general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed the proposal to postpone the general elections, emphasizing that established polling date of February 8 was mutually determined with the President of Pakistan.

According to APP, in a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary Legislation of the Senate, the ECP conveyed that it would not be prudent to postpone the general elections at this stage.

It said additionally, the resolution of the upper house of Parliament cannot be currently implemented.

The letter stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan has already directed caretaker government to ensure law and order during elections.

This includes enhancing the security framework to create a favorable environment for peaceful and credible conduct of the 2024 general elections.

The letter further said that the ECP has made a commitment before the Supreme Court to conduct general elections.