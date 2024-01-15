Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to hear contempt cases against PTI founder, ex-info minister at its secretariat

ECP to hear contempt cases against PTI founder, ex-info minister at its secretariat
Web Desk
7:43 PM | January 15, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to transfer the contempt cases against both the PTI founder and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry to its central secretariat.

According to sources, the hearings for the contempt cases will now take place at ECP’s central secretariat instead of Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry have already been indicted in the contempt cases.

It's worth mentioning that the hearings for the contempt of ECP cases against the PTI founder and the former information minister were previously conducted in Adiala Jail due to security reasons.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024