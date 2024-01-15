ECP to hear contempt cases against PTI founder, ex-info minister at its secretariat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to transfer the contempt cases against both the PTI founder and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry to its central secretariat.

According to sources, the hearings for the contempt cases will now take place at ECP’s central secretariat instead of Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry have already been indicted in the contempt cases.

It's worth mentioning that the hearings for the contempt of ECP cases against the PTI founder and the former information minister were previously conducted in Adiala Jail due to security reasons.