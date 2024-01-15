ECP urges parties to ensure 5pc general seats for women

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has urged the political parties to ensure 5 percent repre­sentation of women on general seats for the general elections 2024, in accordance with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP spokesperson on Sunday stated that all political parties need to provide the Election Commission with the list of male and female can­didates holding party tickets for gen­eral seats within a peri­od of five days. The move aims to address gender disparities in political rep­resentation and foster an environment where wom­en actively participate in shaping the future of the nation. Meanwhile, the Re­turning Officers of the ECP have completed the scru­tiny of nomination pa­pers for seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and four pro­vincial assemblies. Accord­ing to the schedule issued by the ECP, appeals for the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by Re­turning Officers can be submitted until January 16 and the Appellate Tribunal will hear them until Janu­ary 19. The revised list of candidates will be released on January 20, withdrawal of nomination papers can be done until January 22, and the final list of candi­dates will be unveiled on January 23.