Election 2024: ECP approves printing of ballot papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given a ‘nod’ for printing 250 million ballots with watermarks for the general election 2024.

The approval to print 250 million ballot papers was given during a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The printing of the ballot papers will be ensured by three printing corporations, the sources said.

The security measures are being heightened.

The decision is aimed at ensuring the integrity and security of the electoral process, with a meticulous plan for secured transportation from printing machines to the designated officials.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged all the political parties to submit the list of their candidates for general seats, showing that they have fulfilled the requirement of five percent representation of women candidates in this category.

The commission in a press release today, said the political parties, having been allocated election symbols for General Election-2024, are mandatorily required to ensure five percent representation of women candidates on general seats, under the provisions of Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Hence, all the political parties concerned are requested to submit the list of their male and female candidates on general seats, to whom party tickets have been issued, to the Election Commission within five days of this press release.