Election Limbo

With just 24 days remaining until Pakistan’s general elections, the subdued sale of campaign-related items signals a pre­vailing uncertainty that has gripped the political landscape. Manufacturers of panaflex, cloth banners, buntings, caps, and badges report a lack of election fervour compared to the 2018 polls, attribut­ing this subdued environment to concerns surrounding the uncertain­ty of the election date.

Manufacturers, such as Sheikh Nisar Parchamwala, Chief Executive of VIP Flags, cite the absence of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from the electoral scene as a significant factor contributing to a 30-35% reduction in production capacity. The unresolved issue of PTI’s elec­toral symbol ‘bat’ has left manufacturers apprehensive about poten­tial investment waste in the absence of advance orders from the par­ty. Compounding the challenges is the absence of political rallies by contesting parties, further dampening the demand for election-relat­ed items. Nisar emphasises the financial losses manufacturers face if sales fail to pick up or if finished items remain unsold. The lack of elec­tion fervour is also reflected in the decline in political interest among young individuals aged 20-22, as economic pressures and rising living costs divert their attention from political activities.

Despite these challenges, there is a glimmer of hope for manufactur­ers as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Grand Democratic Al­liance (GDA) step in to partially offset the decline in production. PPP has taken the lead in placing orders, providing some relief to manufac­turers grappling with the reduced demand. However, the overall finan­cial losses loom large, and the fate of manufacturers hinges on whether sales will improve in the lead-up to the elections. The surge in produc­tion by PPP and GDA comes as a response to the absence of PTI. Man­ufacturers like Sheikh Nisar express hope that the situation might im­prove if PTI manages to reclaim its electoral symbol, the ‘bat.’ In the meantime, the focus on mufflers or scarves introduced by PTI last year has become a new trend among political parties, indicating a shift in the demand for campaign-related items.

The subdued sale of campaign-related items in the run-up to Paki­stan’s general elections reflects the uncertainty surrounding the polls. The absence of PTI and concerns about the election date’s certainty have significantly impacted production, prompting manufacturers to brace for potential financial losses. As the election date draws nearer, the fate of campaign-related sales hangs in the balance, awaiting a reso­lution to the symbol-related issues and a resurgence in election fervour.