Election symbols assigned to 119 candidates across 3 federal capital constituencies

ISLAMABAD - The District Returning Office (DRO) in Islamabad has al­lotted election symbols to a total of 119 candidates across the three constitu­encies of the federal capi­tal.

According to the list is­sued by the DRO, a total of 44 candidates will be vying for seats in NA-46, while 29 contenders from NA-46 have opted to run as independents in the elections.

Sixteen candidates from various political parties will be testing their luck in NA-46.

Mustafain Kazmi, an in­dependent candidate com­peting in NA-46, has been designated the election symbol of a parachute, while Shoaib Shaheen’s symbol will be shoes.

NA-47 will witness the participation of 37 candi­dates, with 25 running in­dependently and 12 repre­senting different political parties. Notably, Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, an indepen­dent candidate, has been granted the symbol of a battery. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will step into the electoral arena with the clock as his election sym­bol, while Nayab Ali, a transgender candidate, will be represented by the green pepper symbol.

In NA-48, a total of 38 candidates will vie for seats, with 27 opting for independent candida­cy. Additionally, 11 candi­dates from diverse polit­ical parties will enter the competition. Notably, in­dependent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz will run under the pomegranate symbol, while Ali Bukhari will participate as an in­dependent candidate with the parachute symbol.