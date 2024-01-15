Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market

LAHORE - Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chairman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday urged Pakistani exporters to capture Kyrgyzstan’s $650 million pharmaceu­tical market. Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Sana Abdullah here at KTH on Sunday, he said that by strategically entering this mar­ket, Pakistan can not only boost its economic prospects but also contribute to the healthcare needs of Kyrgyzstan’s seven million population. He adding that by capitalising on its pharmaceu­tical prowess, fostering strategic collaborations, Pakistan can successfully capture a substantial portion of Kyrgyzstan’s pharmaceutical market, contributing to the well-being of both nations.

Meher said Pakistan possesses a well-estab­lished pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record of producing high-quality medi­cines. Leveraging this expertise can help meet Kyrgyzstan’s increasing demand for affordable and effective healthcare solutions, he observed. Building strong relationships will not only en­hance the distribution network but also foster trust in Pakistani pharmaceutical products. Me­her Kashif Younis said Health Minister Kyrgyz­stan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev who participated in the first ever two days global health summit in Islamabad a couple of days ago also invited Pak pharmaceuticals manufacturers to visit his coun­try for providing affordable and quality medi­cines in state owned pharmacies in government run hospitals. He said Ulanbek Totuiaev, Kyr­gyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and KTH will continue to facilitate all exporters for promotion of bilateral trade between two countries. Other members of the delegation, Ms Sadia, Hafsa, Am­ina and Nida, were also present.