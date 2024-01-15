Flatten your abs

Extreme belly fat weight loss in­volves a combination of various factors:

1:-BMR calculator

2:- intermittent fasting

1:- Diet

2:- Exercise or physical activity

3:- Lifestyle changes of course

BMR

If you are looking to maintain or lose weight understanding your basal metabolic rate can be ex­tremely helpful your BMR is the amount of energy your body re­quires to carry out basic function while at rest such as breathing and circulating blood, at rest your body still needs fuel to power your organs brain heart lungs liver in­testine skin etc using BMR calcu­lator gives you an estimate of how many calories your body needs each day just to function from there you can adjust your calorie intake based on your goal.

Typically BMR is between 1000-2000 meaning you need 1000 to 2000 calories to fuel basic func­tion BMR for women average around 1400.

BMR for men averages between 1600 to 1800.

A higher BMR means you need to burn more calories to sustain yourself throughout the day. A lower BMR means your metabo­lism is slower.

INTERMITTENT FASTING

There is evidence that when in­termediate fasting is done correct­ly it can help lose weight it also helps in controlling blood pres­sure and in lowering your cho­lesterol levels prevent blood sug­ar and diabetes and it improves brain cells.

So what happens when we eat meal. The carbohydrates in food are broken down into glucose and glucose gets absorbed through in­testinal wall into the bloodstream from there it transferred to var­ious organs where it serves as energy source excess glucose is stored into the liver and adipose tissues.

So when we fast in between meals, the liver converts glycogen back to glucose to keep supplying body with energy, once glycogen reserves in the liver depleted then body taps into energy store in ad­ipose tissues, fats in the adipose tissues broken down for more en­ergy supply, thus fasting helps in depleting extra fats from your body. Intermittent fasting is a cy­cle of 16:8

8 hours eat (only healthy less fatty food) and 16 hours fast.

HEALTHY DIET

Always focus on your balance diet that is rich in lean proteins veggies fruits and whole grains say no to fast foods, restaurants, processed foods sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates.

LEAN PROTEIN FOODS

? Eggs super convenient and ver­satile lean protein source

? Skinless chicken

? White flesh fish

? Salmon

? Shrimp

These contains a high levels of protein with low calories healthy fats and more often than not less processed ingredients compar ed to red meat. Lean proteins help to control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake. Additional­ly, consuming lean proteins gives your body the vitamins and min­erals needed to keep your metab­olism running efficiently. This may help you lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

NUTS

Nuts can help reduce your appe­tite and increase feelings of full­ness. For example, snacking on al­monds has been shown to reduce hunger and cravings.

GREEN TEA

It has antioxidants which helps in cutting down belly fats it suits digestive system and even makes you feel lighter it is suggested to must have green tea 30 minutes after is your every meal.

GREEN VEGGIES AND THEIR JUICES

It helps in losing belly fats if we drink these green juices ear­ly morning for some magical re­sults.

Green contains nitrites that helps in browning fat cells means converting fat storing white cells into fat burning brown cells this creates extra fat burning and ulti­mately faster weight loss.

Combination of greens Clementine Celery Cucumber

Make a juice rich in vitamin C and vitamin E, hydrating and die­tary fibre.

This tangy blend helps boost the immune system and aids in burn­ing belly fats. This should be taken on empty stomach as body is also in a better state to absorb the nu­trients on an empty stomach.

EXERCISE AND PHYSICAL

ACTIVITY

Exercise reduces stress. Yes!

How stress detox is important in weight loss program. Lets talk about sources first. The biggest source of stress is people. To avoid any or all people who’s stressing you out, there are 2 groups of peo­ple people who are bringing you up and people who are bringing you down. Put the people who are bringing you down on past for a while your stress level goes down. It actually works.

Physical work always be pre­ferred over exercise.

2 to 3 times a week for one hour physical work is more therapeutic. Why? Because apparently it han­dles the mental stress more than actual exercise does.

SUN/ NATURE

Get more sun without burning yourself. This is very therapeutic to decrease cortisol level that is a stress hormone every time you went on vacation you come back with flat stomach. No?

Have you noticed this is be­cause you had been exposed to the sun and nature and your stress level decreased while vacation­ing though you would not change your diet. It’s the sun and the na­ture that decreases the stress and cortisol level so be around nature as much as possible.

NEWS/ BOREDOM

Always avoid bad news or avoid news that will make you upset.

Keep yourself super busy pre­vent boredom.

Too much thinking, analyzing different problems can definitely increase cortisol level.

FERMENTED VEGGIES

Fermented veggies helps gut. Or take probiotic before bed.

Probiotic helps your body main­tain a healthy community of mi­croorganisms. Microorganism stores with beneficial properties. It is going to help your sleep and help you lose more weight. 2-4 ta­blespoons of yogurt before going to bed helps you in better sleep and helps your intestine in flour­ishing.

SLEEP

Sleep at 9:30 PM sharp because it has low level of light.

Getting more sleep reduc­es caloric intake a game chang­er for weight loss programs a lack of sleep increases appetite by changing hormones, making us more likely to eat unhealthy food. People who are getting too little sleep have increased risk of weight gain and obesity than people who usually get 7 to 8 hours of sleep at night.

DR SONYA REHMAN