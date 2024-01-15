Flower exhibition held at Civic Centre

KARACHI - Visitors to the flower show were dazzled by the variety of colours and fragrances on the second day of the three-day show organised by the Karachi Development Authority.

The KDA has organised the exhibition of chrysanthemum, locally known as Gul-i-Dawoodi, at the lawns of the Civic Centre, which attracted thousands of visitors, who appreciated the colours and beauty of different species of flowers.

KDA spokesperson Akram Sattar said that over 8,000 plants of Gul-i-Dawood, 10,000 of marigold, 8,000 asters and 1,000 plants of rose were on public display. He said that the caretaker local government minister along with KDA Director General Naveed Anver on Friday inaugurated the exhibition being attended by a large number of citizens.

The spokesman said that the entry to the exhibition is free for citizens who could enjoy the spring of attractive flowers and beautiful colours with their families from 10 am to 6 pm.

He said that KDA CBA Union President Abdul Maroof, General Secretary Qamar Abbas, KDA Officers Association General Secretary Imran Ejaz, KDA Chief Engineer/Member Technical Tariq Rafi and other KDA officials were also present at the opening ceremony. On this occasion, the KDA DG said that the Civic Centre Sabzazar was currently full of colourful flowers. “Holding the flower exhibition is a good initiative of the KDA,” he said adding that the exhibition would continue till Jan 15.

Mr Anver said that while the exhibition of flowers was meant to provide a pleasant environment for the city, it would also provide a fun and healthy environment to citizens.

He said that flowers of different types were giving a spring scene in winters. “The display of flowers will be a breath of fresh air for people in the current tough conditions,” he added.

The DG said that the KDA would also launch plantation of flowering plants in its residential schemes and townships with the aim of eliminating the increasing pollution in the city.

He also thanked Parks Director of the Gulberg Town Nadeem Hanif for his cooperation in organising the flower exhibition.