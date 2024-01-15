FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, emphasising the need for enhanced coordination to ensure regional stability.

Jilani expressed these views during his meeting with Special Representative of Iran to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, as announced by the Foreign Office on the social media platform X, erstwhile Twitter.

The foreign minister also underlined the critical role of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries in achieving the vision of a peaceful and stable region.

Earlier, Ambassador Qomi held extensive talks with Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, regarding the situation in Afghanistan and the regional processes for peace and dialogue.