Global collaboration vital to reap benefits of AI: VC WU

MULTAN - The two-day Artificial Intelligence and Informa­tion Technology Conference concluded at Women’s University here Sunday with a call for increased global collaboration to address the challenges posed by the rapid development of Information Technology. Highlighting the positive impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on human consciousness and task efficiency, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha stated that it would help manage difficult task with ease and effectiveness. She also acknowledged the need for international coopera­tion, particularly in cybersecurity, as the growing development of Artificial Intelligence introduces new security concerns especially cybercrimes.

Dr Paracha stressed the transformative potential of AI in accelerating the development of underde­veloped countries but also warned of job displace­ment like it was observed during industrial revolu­tions. Anticipating significant job shifts due to AI, she raised concerns about potential competition for resources and the misuse of AI. As per experts view, nearly 300 million people will lose their jobs, she alarmed. Through Artificial intelligence, ma­chines will replace men.

Some other speakers advocated for the establish­ment of new laws and robust ethical frameworks to regulate and limit AI. Artificial Intelligence is a modern concept. We will have to move forward along with the world, she added. The AI will revo­lutionize the world. Pakistan will have to contribute its share in this revolution, Kalsoom suggested. Dr Khadija Kanwal, the focal person of the conference, announced that the presented papers, of interna­tional quality, would be published in HEC approved journals, contributing valuable insights to the field.