Great enthusiasm witnessed among female voters ahead of Feb 8 polls in KP

PESHAWAR - Despite cold weather conditions, the election­eering campaign has started gear­ing up in the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where over 128.585 million registered voters, including 59.322 million fe­males and 69.263 million males, will decide the fate of 175 political parties in the 2024 general election.

In KP, a total of 21.928 million voters, including 11.437 million males and 9.983 million females, would exercise their right of fran­chise in favour of their political parties and independent candi­dates for the next five years.

Prof Dr A H Hilali, former Chair­man, Political Science Depart­ment, University of Peshawar, told APP that female voters’ role dur­ing the 2024 election would be crucial, and any political party that gets women voters’ attention would get an edge over others on February 8 polling day.

He said the low turnout among female voters remains a persis­tent challenge, especially in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the southern dis­tricts of Punjab, rural Sindh, and the Baloch belt in Balochistan.

He said that in cases of rainfall, rain, and harsh weather, bringing voters to Chitral, Dir, Swat, North Waziristan, and Parachinar dis­tricts would be a big challenge for political parties.

“I eagerly await to cast my first vote in the February 8, 2024, elec­tion,” said Sidra Qaiser, a young voter and school teacher in Now­shera district, while talking to APP.

She said casting the vote was a national obligation, and she would vote for a political party’s candi­date after seeing its manifesto.

Prof Dr Hilali said all eyes would be on voter turnout in the 2024 election after the overall turnout rates for the elections in 2008, 2013, and 2018 were 45 percent, 54 percent, and 50 percent, re­spectively.

He said the turnout of women voters in the 2018 general elec­tions stood at 40 percent, with 21 of the 46 million registered wom­en voters participating in polling.

“The political parties need a lot of work to mobilize women voters, as about 40% of females vote on average, which is considerably low as per international standards.”

Besides political parties, he said ECP, civil society, and caretaker governments require stronger co­ordination to mobilize voters for the 2024 election.

He said people of Pakistan have seen the performance of almost all mainstream political parties in­cluding PPP, PML-N, JUIF, ANP, Ja­maat-e-Islami, PTI and MQM in last two decades and voters are now closely seeing what are new in its election manifestos.

He said PPP leadership was tak­ing credit for the BISP, the 1973 Constitution, development works in Sindh, and the 18th constitu­tional amendment, besides the new slogan of constructing three million houses for the poor.

He said PML-N was advocating for constructing motorways, La­wari Tunnel, restoration of peace in KP, Karachi, and atomic tests at Chagi in 1998.

Similarly, ANP was trying to attract voters about renaming NWFP as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and construction of universities in the province while PTI leader­ship was highlighting Sehat Card and BRT.

Dr Zilakat Malik, former Chair­man, Economics Department, Uni­versity of Peshawar, said that the 2024 election would be totally dif­ferent from others because no po­litical party was a favourite and people would decide the fate of all 175 parties on the basis of their past government performances and the implementation of elec­tion manifestos.

He claimed that the Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party and PTI Par­liamentarians were the new par­ties whose leaders were in the field informing the masses about their programs and development initi­atives if they were voted to power.

Dr Malik said that free and transparent elections are very im­portant for the continuity of de­mocracy and addressing the coun­try’s challenges like the economy and climate change issues, besides controlling price hikes and infla­tion that adversely affect the com­mon man.

He said women were about 50 percent of the country’s popula­tion, and without their active par­ticipation, elections and democra­cy have no meaning.

He said women participation in elections provide the citizens with uniformity managed way to voice their opinions and chose who and what is best for them.

Dr Malik said the citizens are the ultimate authority in any de­mocracy and they can voice their opinion and reject a political party if they do not like its performance while in Govt in the past. The reg­ular holding of general elections ensures better check on the per­formance of political parties and accountability.

The experts said that a strong participation of women voters would play a key role, especial­ly in rural areas of Pakistan, and any candidate who got their sup­port would get an advantage over others in the February 8, 2024 election.