Hafiz Naeem regrets Muslim leaders' failure to stop Israel's onslaught in Gaza

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday said the Muslim leaders had failed to protect the innocent Palestinians at the hands of indiscriminate attacks of Israel.

He added the cowardly rulers of the Muslim world gave Israel the courage to bomb children, women and houses in Gaza.

He made these remarks while addressing the Gaza March and highlighted that the Muslim world can show sympathy to the Gaza’s brothers and sisters by protesting against the crimes committed by Israel.

The JI Karachi region chief said, “We salute the patience of Hamas as we see that everyone is engaged in politics and preparing for polls but the JI has not forgotten Gaza even during the elections.”

He highlighted that that twenty-five thousand Palestinians have been martyred, including children and women while applauding the actions of Hamas whom he mentioned has destroyed the Israel's defence technology.

He said everyone in Pakistan is engaged in politics, who are working for the pleasure of America, Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and others are not opposing Israel, they are all mixed up.

Further, he claimed that the major political leaders have been avoiding to take the names of culprits - including USA and Israel - who have killed the hapless people of Gaza.