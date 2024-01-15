Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds marry in traditional Ethiopian mass wedding ceremony

Agencies
January 15, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ADDIS ABABA  -  Hundreds of couples gathered in Ethiopia’s capital on Monday to take part in a traditional mass wedding ceremony, the first such event in a decade, according to the organisers and participants. Dressed in traditional white clothes, the couples sang and danced in the streets outside the venue before the ceremony began, bringing together Ethiopians from around the country. Yakob Tesfaye and Lidet Tagel, both 21, travelled to Addis Ababa from the western region of Gambella for the ceremony, which was sponsored by events organiser Yament Private Limited and state broadcaster EBC. “This is a huge opportunity for us to see all the tribes from different regions, also to get sponsorship from the organisers because we didn’t have much of a budget to get married,” Yakob told AFP.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024