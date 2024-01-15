Monday, January 15, 2024
IGP orders safe city project completion on urgent basis

APP
January 15, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pun­jab Dr Usman Anwar has ordered for completing the safe city project on urgent basis. During his visit to Fais­alabad here on Sunday, he went to Po­lice Lines where he reviewed the safe city project while Managing Director (MD) Safe City Project DIG Ahsan You­nus was also present. 

The IGP appreciated the safe city project and directed the depart­ments concerned to accelerate work for completion of the project on war-footing. He said that safe city project would play a pivotal role in providing fully safe and secured atmosphere to people of Faisalabad and it was the first and foremost duty of the po­lice also. Later, the IGP also visited People’s Colony police station, which was reconstructed under the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) proj­ect and made it most beautiful police station of the city. 

He said that the police stations were being converted on special ini­tiative protocol so as to make their service delivery better and easiest. Such steps would further be taken to provide maximum facilities to visitors at police stations, he added. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mu­hammad Abid Khan, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and others were also present on the occasion.

