IHC to resume hearing in contempt case against DC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Tuesday (tomor­row) resume hearing in a contempt of court case against Deputy Commission­er (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon.

In this regard, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar has previously decided to proceed on day-to-day basis against Memon in the contempt case related to prolonged detention of PTI leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance while the bench has already rejected his unconditional apology.

The IHC bench had stated in its written order that let the matter be fixed for January 16, 2024 when it will proceed on day-to-day basis so that the trial can be concluded. It added, “To the extent that the respondents wish to file any affidavits and any other ma­terials that they wish to rely on, they may do so.” In this connection, the bench had already indicted Memon, Se­nior Superintendent of Police (SSP Operations) Jameel Za­far, SP Farooq Buttar and Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) of Margalla Police Station Nasir Manzoor in the same case.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi is ap­pearing before the court representing Memon while Bushra Qamar Advocate is representing the SP and Qa­isar Imam Chaudhary is ap­pearing before the bench as Prosecutor. Previously, Justice Sattar started the contempt of court proceedings against the DC Islamabad and SSP Opera­tions ICT with regard to abuse of authority in issuance of detention orders against PTI leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulzar.

During the hearing, DC Is­lamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and SSP Operations Jameel Zafar submitted their writ­ten clarification into the case and extended unconditional apology. Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat also opposed the indicting of the officials and prayed the bench not to indict them as the officers have extended an uncondi­tional apology. At this, Justice Sattar asked that how can we not indict them, the matter of contempt of court was under way here yet the DC issued another MPO order. Address­ing the officials, he said that you would be sent to jail if you were convicted.

He remarked that it is a six-month sentence wherein you may also live in jail and see how those who you sent to jail live there. He also remarked that the court had fixed this date to frame the charges against the officers. Then, the DC said that the purpose of his order was not to violate the court order at all and extended an unconditional apology to the court, which was rejected.

Later, the IHC bench read out the indictment order against the officers. However, the accused denied the charg­es against them. Justice Babar Sattar said that the charge sheet had been read against the accused in open court and now they could legally defend their case during the trial