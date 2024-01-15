Monday, January 15, 2024
'Illegitimate' marriage: Bushra Bibi again given exemption from hearing

Web Desk
7:41 PM | January 15, 2024
National

A lower court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing on Monday of a petition challenging the alleged 'illegitimate' marriage between the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

District and Sessions Courts judge Qudratullah conducted the proceedings at Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, the PTI founder's presence was noted, while Bushra Bibi couldn't appear before the judge.

A request for exemption from the hearing, based on medical grounds, was submitted by Bushra Bibi's lawyer, a move opposed by Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the plaintiff's counsel.

Abbasi argued that no medical report was presented during either the last hearing or the ongoing one.

He stated that the seriousness of the charges was not being acknowledged by Bushra Bibi, and requested the court to issue her arrest warrant.

Pak-China cargo route launched to facilitate air transport

In response, Bushra Bibi's counsel, Usman Gul, stated that a medical report could be submitted if the court ordered.

The court, while accepting Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from the hearing, instructed Gul to ensure his client's presence on the next hearing on January 16, Tuesday.

In the petition, the petitioner has asserted that Bushra Bibi had entered into a marriage with the former PTI chief before completing the 'iddah', a specified waiting period required for a Muslim widow or divorcee to legitimately remarry under Islamic jurisprudence.

