In FATF: India’s Troubling Trifecta

In the world of financial gov­ernance, India finds itself at a critical juncture as it navigates the intricate landscape of the Fi­nancial Action Task Force (FATF). While the global focus has recently shift­ed towards India’s re­sponses to FATF’s 300 probing questions, it is essential to scruti­nize India’s actions on a broader scale – from finan­cial lapses to allegations of state-sponsored terrorism and human rights abuses.

India’s financial track record, as illuminated by its engagement with FATF, raises serious concerns. With a limited number of convic­tions in the realm of money laun­dering and an apparent gap in ef­fectiveness, questions linger about the efficacy of India’s anti-mon­ey laundering and counter financ­ing terrorism (AML/CFT) regime. The centralized structure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and its constrained resources contrib­ute to a systemic weakness, leaving the country susceptible to econom­ic crimes, corruption, and frauds.

Adding to the complexity are India’s alleged extraterritorial transgressions, epitomized by the killing of Sikhs associated with the Khalistan movement in Can­ada and the United States. These acts, purportedly funded and sponsored by the Indian govern­ment, demand international at­tention and scrutiny. The interna­tional community, including FATF, must assess whether such actions align with the principles of re­sponsible state behavior and ad­herence to global norms.

Simultaneously, India’s human rights track record, especially in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, paints a grim picture. Reports of widespread human rights vio­lations, particularly against mi­norities, including Muslims and Hindu lower castes, raise ethi­cal questions about India’s com­mitment to upholding the funda­mental rights and dignity of its citizens. As we critically examine India’s cross violations of rules, regulations, guidelines, and FATF recommendations, it becomes im­perative to underscore the need for a comprehensive global re­sponse. The financial, geopoliti­cal, and humanitarian dimensions of India’s actions must be collec­tively addressed to ensure ac­countability and adherence to in­ternational standards.

India finds itself under the se­vere critical scrutiny of the Finan­cial Action Task Force (FATF), as already described, an internation­al body combating money laun­dering and terrorist financing. While the world has witnessed the repercussions of non-compliance by India, stands on the edge of the grey list, raising questions about the true intent of FATF and the po­tential fallout. India’s failure to ad­dress these issues not only reflects poorly on its commitment to hu­man rights but also undermines its standing on the global stage.

It’s reiterated; India’s handling of minority rights within its bor­ders, especially against Muslims and lower-caste Hindus, adds an­other layer to its non-compliance with FATF guidelines. The inclu­sive and secular fabric of the na­tion is being tested as discrimina­tory practices persist, impacting the socio-economic and political landscape. The FATF, in its recom­mendations, emphasizes the need for countries to address vulner­abilities that could be exploited for money laundering or terror­ist financing. India’s internal chal­lenges pose a direct threat to the effectiveness of its financial sys­tems, falling short of FATF expec­tations. The impact of India’s non-compliance with FATF guidelines extends beyond its borders. The FATF’s mandate is to safeguard the international financial system from illicit activities, and any laps­es by member countries jeopar­dize the collective efforts for glob­al financial stability. If India fails to address the concerns raised by FATF, it risks being placed on the grey list, impacting its interna­tional financial transactions, in­vestments, and economic stability.

Non-compliance by a signifi­cant economy like India sends ripples through the global finan­cial landscape, affecting not only its own economic prospects but also the stability of the region and beyond. The interconnected na­ture of the world economy means that weaknesses in one part can have cascading effects on others. The potential grey-listing of In­dia could trigger a chain reaction, influencing investor confidence, trade relations, and overall eco­nomic cooperation.

Moreover, the disregard of FATF recommendations by India under­mines the credibility of the inter­national efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financ­ing. It sets a precedent that could embolden other nations to side­step their responsibilities, erod­ing the effectiveness of the global financial security apparatus.

In conclusion, India’s strug­gle with FATF guidelines not only highlights its internal challenges in human rights and minority rights but also poses a significant risk to global financial stability. The po­tential consequences of non-com­pliance extend far beyond India’s borders, affecting the intercon­nected world we live in. The inter­national community, including the FATF, must closely monitor India’s response to the concerns raised and assess the broader implica­tions of its actions on the global fi­nancial architecture.

Dr Asif Channer

The writer is a Public Health professional and freelance columnist. He can be contacted at dr

emergencybwp@hotmail.com