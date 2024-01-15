Japan beat Vietnam in six-goal thriller at Asian Cup

DOHA - Japan exhibited resilience and skill, overcoming an initial setback to secure a 4-2 victory against Vietnam in a spectacular Group D opener of Asian Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday. The encounter unfolded with a flurry of five goals in the first half, marked by an impressive brace from Takumi Minamino. Initially, Japan found themselves trailing 2-1 against a determined Vietnamese side, prompting a swift response from the Samurai Blue just before halftime. Japan’s opening goal came within the first 10 minutes, with Minamino seizing a rebound amid a crowded penalty area. However, Vietnam quickly equalized with Nguyen Dinh Bac’s glancing header from a corner, catching the Japanese defense off guard. Vietnam seized the lead with Bui Hoang Anh’s wellplaced header, capitalizing on a set-piece opportunity. Philippe Troussier, Vietnam’s coach, showed visible satisfaction as his team momentarily led 2-1. Japan, undeterred, rallied back, and Minamino secured his second goal before halftime, capitalizing on a well-timed pass from skipper Wataru Endo. Just moments before the break, Keito Nakamura added to Japan’s tally with a sublime shot from the edge of the box, curling the ball into the top corner. The second half witnessed a diminished offensive presence from Vietnam, while Japan solidified their lead. Ayase Ueda’s goal in the 85th minute sealed the 4-2 victory for Japan, securing three crucial points for coach Moriyasu’s side.