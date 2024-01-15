KPFS&HFA continues drive against adulteration mafia in province

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority grand operation continued against adulteration mafia in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, and Dera Ismail Khan, spokesperson Food Au­thority said here Sunday.

The Food Safety Team in Peshawar raided food fac­tories on Charsadda Road and Mohmand Economic Zone, and a ghee mill located in Mohmand Economic Zone was raided on a viral video on social media. 10 tons of non-standard ghee were exported and seized.

Action was taken against Ghee Mills after the sam­ples were declared unsatisfactory, the spokesperson said, adding that non-food-grade colours and 2100kg of non-standard spices were also seized from a spice factory on Charsadda Road and the factory sealed.

On receiving secret information from the food safe­ty team, a factory was also raided in Swat, the spokes­man said. In the factory in Swat, fake spices were being packed in the name of the products of two mul­tinational companies, the spokesman said.

More than 2,000kg of fake spices and packing ma­terials were seized from the factory; the factory was also sealed, the spokesman said.

He said about 7,000 litres of expired mineral wa­ter and 700 litres of carbonated drinks were seized from a distributor in Dera Ismail Khan, where the food authority team took them into official custody. The spokesman said, “Crackdowns against industries, wholesalers, and distributors will continue as directed by Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan