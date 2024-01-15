Level-playing field: PTI withdraws plea against ECP

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday withdrew its petition from the Supreme Court seeking a level playing field in the upcoming general elections.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, heard the case.

As the hearing of the PTI’s appeal began in the Supreme Court on Monday, PTI’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa said the party would like to go to the people’s court for the survival of democracy and told CJP: “Thank you very much.”

CJP Qazi Faez Isa asked: “Do you want to pursue the case or not?”

The PTI lawyer replied that he had been instructed to withdraw the application. “We came to you for a level playing field for fair and transparent elections,” he remarked, adding that people had been allotted symbols like glass, eggplant, bowl etc.

“We have been humiliated,” the lawyer said and added ECP can only take back the electoral symbol of the party, but here, a political party is being kept out from Parliamentary politics.

In response, CJP Isa said whether they wanted to accept the court’s decision or not was their choice, adding that the judges should not be blamed for the court’s verdict.

We had been continuously asking PTI to show the evidence about holding intra-party elections, but you failed, the top judge remarked. A decision has been already given in the level playing field case, the court can give orders but cannot act as government, CJP Isa told Khosa.

The plea

The PTI, in its plea, had lamented the electoral body's failure to implement the top court's directions wherein it had ordered the poll organising authority to address the PTI's concerns about the absence of a level-playing field.

The application refers to the top court's December 22 ruling, in response to the PTI's petition filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution complaining of being denied equal opportunities in the political arena, where it directed the electoral body to meet with the party's representatives and address its relevant concerns.

The ECP, on December 22, met with a PTI delegation and "assured of a level playing field" in the wake of the February 8 polls. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other officials, taking cognisance of the party's concerns, reassured that returning officers (ROs) and police officers who have tried to cause problems for the party "will be replaced soon".

The party contended that the ECP secretary failed to abide by the apex court's verdict as PTI candidates continued to be harassed and arrested even after the top court's ruling.

Seeking action against those responsible for violating the court's order, the party prayed to the court to ensure that its candidates are allowed to hold rallies and political gatherings — as part of a level playing field ahead of the polls slated for February 8.