Lock-up shares worth about 56.95b yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING - Lock-up shares worth around 56.95 billion yuan (about 8.02 billion US dollars) will become eligible for trad­ing on China’s bourses next week.

From Jan 15 to 19, lock-up shares of 58 listed companies will start trading on the Shanghai and Shen­zhen stock exchanges. The aggre­gate market value of these shares is calculated based on closing prices on Jan 12, the previous trading day. China’s stock market rules stipulate that major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are per­mitted to sell their shares.