Luari Sharif urs held

BADIN - The 88th urs of Pir Haji Ahmad Zaman Siddiqui Naqshbandi, the 6th custodian of Dargah Aliya Luari Sharif, was celebrated with traditional fervour at the shrine, 12 kilometres from here. A large number of devotees had arrived from across the country to attend the urs, which started with recitation of holy Quran and special prayers for the safety and prosperity Pakistan. The shrine’s current custodian Pir Mohammad Sadiq Qureshi oversaw arrangements for the urs while the district administration had provided security to the particopants.