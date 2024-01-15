Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Luari Sharif urs held

Agencies
January 15, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

BADIN   -   The 88th urs of Pir Haji Ahmad Zaman Siddiqui Naqshbandi, the 6th custodian of Dargah Aliya Luari Sharif, was celebrated with traditional fervour at the shrine, 12 kilometres from here. A large number of devotees had arrived from across the country to attend the urs, which started with recitation of holy Quran and special prayers for the safety and prosperity Pakistan. The shrine’s current custodian Pir Mohammad Sadiq Qureshi oversaw arrangements for the urs while the district administration had provided security to the particopants.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024