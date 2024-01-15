MQM-P submits party tickets for Hyderabad seats after 11th hour changes

HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), renamed as MQM-Pakistan, has picked six candidates –- a mix of new and old faces –- with 11th hour changes for its six traditional constituencies of Hyderabad.

“Such a delay in the announcement of candidates’ names had never been seen in the Altaf Hussain-Led MQM. The post-Altaf Muttahida, however, occasionally witnesses new situations. Some disagreements among local zonal leaderships over award of party tickets had cropped up which delayed submission of tickets,” said a party source. The party submitted the tickets to the returning officers concerned, the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The source explained that since it was now a unified MQM-P, multiple inputs had prolonged the serious deliberations over choice of candidates.

In the 2018 general elections, the party had lost one provincial constituency PS-64 (Latifabad) which has since been renumbered as PS-62. PPP’s Abdul Jabbar Khan had won it in 2018 defeating Muttahida’s Yunus Gaddi with a narrow margin of 3,604 votes. PPP has fielded Jabbar Khan again in the same constituency for the Feb 8 polls.

The party had decided to awarded the ticket for NA-219 (Latifabad) to Syed Waseem Hussain and Dilawar Qureshi for the NA-220 (Hyderabad City and, according to reports, their tickets were also submitted before the ROs concerned.

However, in a late night development, the Karachi-based party leadership had a second thought. At the 11th hour, it dropped Dilawar Qureshi and replacing him with Abdul Aleem Khanzada for NA-219 while Wasim Hussain was given ticket for NA-220. Hussain even otherwise is a resident of the Hyderabad City constituency.

The Muttahida had won both NA seats of Latifabad and Hyderabad City while Qasimabad-rural taluka seat had gone to the PPP in the previous polls. PS-62 falls under NA-219 where party has now fielded Sabir Kaimkhani to face PPP’s Jabbar Khan. Kaimkhani was MNA from NA-219 in the last National Assembly. He had served as an MPA in 2013 as well.

PS-62 has been made a bit difficult for the Muttahida as some pockets that were not traditionally part of it have been included in the constituency. This seemingly consolidated PPP candidate’s position.

For PS-63 (Latifabad), Kamran Qureshi, a new face, would contest polls. Qureshi is son of MQM’s old diehard late Shafiq Qureshi who had won PS-41 in the 1988 general elections. Waseem Hussain was MNA from NA-220 in the 2013 assembly from Hyderabad City constituency but he had later jumped to Dr Farooq Sattar-led Muttahida Organising Committee after developing differences with the party and emergence of PSP. The party had lost NA-220 and PS-45 in the 2002 general elections to Muttahida Majlis- i-Amal. MMA’s Sahibzada Zubair had defeated MQM’s Aftab Ahmed Shaikh on NA-220 while Rehman Rajput had beaten MQM’s Farooq Qureshi on PS-45. Another new face is Rashid Khan, the joint zonal in-charge who is picked for PS-64, a second provincial seat under NA- 220. Nasir Qureshi who had won the election on PS-65 in 2018 has been given party ticket again for the seat.

Insiders claimed that hectic deliberations took place for the finalisation of tickets for constituencies. “Sabir Kaimkhani was interested in getting the ticket for NA-219. He had remained the taluka nazim of Latifabad in 2005 after partyless local government elections and an MPA in 2013. Since he had continuously been enjoying these honours and privileges from the party, people thought he might be dropped,” said sources. “But he has been chosen for PS-62, they added.