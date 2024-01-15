Naval Chief awards medals to students at Bahria University

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf has awarded med­als to students who excelled in their respective degree programmes at Bahria University Karachi.

The 19th convocation of Bahria University Karachi and the Insti­tute of Professional Psychology was held in Karachi, according to a press release received here. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Rector Bahria Univer­sity, Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khal­iq graced the two sessions of the convocation ceremony as chief guests separately and awarded medals and merit certificates to the students achieving outstand­ing performance in academics.

A total of 1632 degrees, includ­ing 11 PhDs, were awarded to stu­dents from various departments, encompassing Management Stud­ies, Business Studies, Humani­ties & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Media Studies and Professional Psychology.

During the first session, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf awarded 22 gold medals and 18 silver medals to students who excelled in their respective degree programmes. In his ad­dress, he highlighted the signifi­cance of meeting challenges and reframing them as opportunities. Chief of the Naval Staff empha­sized that teamwork and commu­nications are the pivotal elements for success.

During the second session, Rec­tor Bahria University, Vice Admi­ral (Retd) Asif Khaliq awarded 24 gold medals and 19 silver medals to students for their outstanding achievements in their respective domains. In his speech, he em­phasised that responsibility is the price of greatness. He further en­couraged students to stay focused on their life goals while uphold­ing professional ethics and main­taining integrity. The convocation ceremony was attended by naval officers, notable civilians, Bahria University officials and parents of graduating students.