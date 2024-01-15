Navigating the new horizon: Unveiling significance of AI in future of education

‘Artificial Intelligence’ is taking over’, might sound a horror line to most of us, but when it comes to education, AI can be a hybrid approach of teaching that can enable educators to focus more on inspiring and motivating their students while their tedious work is outsourced to AI teaching tools. AI is the manipulation of machines to accomplish the tasks that usually need human intelligence. Edu­cation is, definitely, an area that needs an artificial intelligence at hand and work like a dream teacher assistant. AI is reshaping the way we learn and teach. The need of the hour is to equip the learners and teachers with the skills to make the best of AI teaching tools, else the pace with which the AI is infus­ing in our lives, not updating our ways will make us the victims of “survival of the best".

Some of the prominent AI tools out there are Midjourney, Canva, ChatGPT and Google Bard. Incorporating these AI tools in our curriculum is inevitable if we want to produce individuals of the 21st Century. AI offers a number of op­portunities that can transform learning like personalized learning, bi-lingual ed­ucation, immersive learning, education with special needs individuals, adaptive learning, ideation and gamification. Pro­viding a personalised teaching has been the objective of educators that has been barred from realisation due to the lack of ample resources.

AI tools can be used to design person­alised learning activities focusing the strengths and weaknesses of the stu­dent and their individual needs. Anoth­er area in which AI can be an optimised use for learners is an Intelligent Tutor­ing System (ITS), that mimics a human teacher and provides tutoring services. ITS comes in more handy as compared to a real tutor because it is programmed to work on the specific learning style of a student and can work 24/7 , beating human capacity. There are several ar­eas in AI based education that can come fruitful in enhancing student teacher re­lationships for effective teaching. There are, however, some challenges and con­cerns that should, at least be known to all the stakeholders if not properly be taught to address as yet. AI will keep on revolutionising the education experi­ence and can make wonders in achiev­ing the educational targets with less labour and more result-oriented speedy systems. Anyone decision of not giving a heed to update oneself with AI technol­ogy if synonymous to suicide.

–The article written by Lubna Rehman, Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Ijaz Ashraf, Dr Naima Nawaz, Adeela Manzoor, Aqeela Hafeez.