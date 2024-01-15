Nawaz to start journey of progress after assuming power: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Former federal minister Khawaja Asif has said that when thieves become rulers, Allah stops showering His blessing on the people of that land.

Addressing women’s convention held here on Sunday he said, “Allah blesses the land, where there is no inflation, unemployment or theft, no electricity and gas bills of million.”

Referring to PTI rule in power, Kh Asif said the government was given in the hands of a person who made the country suffer and pushed it in infla­tion, unemployment. And there was nothing but imprisonment, not even a single brick was laid by PTI in the development of Sialkot.

Nawaz Sharif will come back to power on February 8 and the journey of prosperity of Pakistan will start from where it was broken. “We built roads to solve the problems of the citizens,” he said. On this occasion, candidates for executor seat, Musrat Khawaja, Dr Shahzad Rafi Mir, Farah Butt, Naveed Khan, Chaudhry Naseer, Mujahid Maqbool, Abdul Rehman Mu­ghal, Abid Khan Lodhi, Punjab Faisal Ikram, Mansha, Nusrat Jamshed of women’s wing were present.

“When I was imprisoned, I re­mained loyal to my leader, but when my opponents in my constituency were arrested, they came on TV and badmouthed their leader,” he said.

SOHAIL IQBAL NEW PRESIDENT OF DISTRICT BAR ASSOCIATION SIALKOT

Sohail Iqbal Harar was elected as president of the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) in the annual elections 2024-25.

Azam Ali Gillani was elected as Vice President, Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance General Secretary and Aqeel Akram Mehr was elected as Joint Sec­retary. According to Chairman Election Board Muhammad Amjad Rana, So­hail Iqbal Harar was elected President DBA with 912 votes while Chaudhry RK Islam got second position with 671 votes. Azam Gillani was elected as Vice President DBA with 790 votes while Gul Deeba Shahi got second position with 784. Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance was elected as General Secretary DBA with 810 votes, Shahid Iqbal Waryah was second with 483 votes while Ahmed Nasir Malik was third with 284 votes. Aqeel Akram Mehr was elected as Joint Secretary with 905 votes and Irfan Hussain Rana stood second with 669 votes.

FIRE AT BAT FACTORY

A fire broke out in a bat manufac­turing factory in the area of Daburji Maliyan on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokes­person, a fire broke out in a bat manu­facturing factory in the area of Do­burji Maliyan in Sialkot. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after a struggle of 45 minutes.

According to the factory owner, the fire burnt bats and materials worth Rs200,000, while due to the timely rescue operation goods worth Rs. 50,00,000 million were saved.