Nawaz to start journey of progress after assuming power: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Former federal minister Khawaja Asif has said that when thieves become rulers, Allah stops showering His blessing on the people of that land.
Addressing women’s convention held here on Sunday he said, “Allah blesses the land, where there is no inflation, unemployment or theft, no electricity and gas bills of million.”
Referring to PTI rule in power, Kh Asif said the government was given in the hands of a person who made the country suffer and pushed it in inflation, unemployment. And there was nothing but imprisonment, not even a single brick was laid by PTI in the development of Sialkot.
Nawaz Sharif will come back to power on February 8 and the journey of prosperity of Pakistan will start from where it was broken. “We built roads to solve the problems of the citizens,” he said. On this occasion, candidates for executor seat, Musrat Khawaja, Dr Shahzad Rafi Mir, Farah Butt, Naveed Khan, Chaudhry Naseer, Mujahid Maqbool, Abdul Rehman Mughal, Abid Khan Lodhi, Punjab Faisal Ikram, Mansha, Nusrat Jamshed of women’s wing were present.
“When I was imprisoned, I remained loyal to my leader, but when my opponents in my constituency were arrested, they came on TV and badmouthed their leader,” he said.
SOHAIL IQBAL NEW PRESIDENT OF DISTRICT BAR ASSOCIATION SIALKOT
Sohail Iqbal Harar was elected as president of the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) in the annual elections 2024-25.
Azam Ali Gillani was elected as Vice President, Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance General Secretary and Aqeel Akram Mehr was elected as Joint Secretary. According to Chairman Election Board Muhammad Amjad Rana, Sohail Iqbal Harar was elected President DBA with 912 votes while Chaudhry RK Islam got second position with 671 votes. Azam Gillani was elected as Vice President DBA with 790 votes while Gul Deeba Shahi got second position with 784. Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance was elected as General Secretary DBA with 810 votes, Shahid Iqbal Waryah was second with 483 votes while Ahmed Nasir Malik was third with 284 votes. Aqeel Akram Mehr was elected as Joint Secretary with 905 votes and Irfan Hussain Rana stood second with 669 votes.
FIRE AT BAT FACTORY
A fire broke out in a bat manufacturing factory in the area of Daburji Maliyan on Sunday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a fire broke out in a bat manufacturing factory in the area of Doburji Maliyan in Sialkot. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after a struggle of 45 minutes.
According to the factory owner, the fire burnt bats and materials worth Rs200,000, while due to the timely rescue operation goods worth Rs. 50,00,000 million were saved.