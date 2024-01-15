Monday, January 15, 2024
Need stressed for exploring modern financing mechanisms in energy sector

SDPI hosts webinar on ‘Scoping the Feasibility of Early Retirement of Coal Power Plants under CPEC’

Fawad Yousafzai
January 15, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Experts at a webinar stressed the need for exploring innovative fi­nancing mechanisms in the con­text of Pakistan’s energy sector to facilitate the early retirement of coal power plants under China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). 

The webinar titled ‘Scoping the Feasibility of Early Retirement of Coal Power Plants under CPEC’ was organised by the Sustaina­ble Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here. 

Speaking on the occasion, Musta­fa Hyder Sayed, the Executive Di­rector of Pakistan-China Institute, stressed the need for political con­sensus to create conducive envi­ronment to boost investments in energy sector. He underscored the need to move beyond theory and make a bankable case for retiring the coal power plants in Pakistan, which is acceptable to investors and is financially sustainable. Ex­plaining the delay in Gwadar pow­er plant, he noted challenges with Sinosure, a Chinese insurance company, indicating that support for new power plants is contin­gent on settling debts from pre­vious projects. Amid the pressing climate urgency, the challenge lies in urging the retirement of coal power plants, he said.

Shuang Liu, the Senior Associ­ate and China Finance Lead at the World Resources Institute (WRI), emphasised the importance of gaining a clear understanding of investor motivations and the con­straints that exist in the early re­tirement of these plants. She high­lighted the need to revisit and renegotiate terms, particularly with the major financial institu­tions such as the China Develop­ment Bank and EXIM Bank.

Haneea Saad, Energy Finance Analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), said that immediate re­tirement for the selected coal fleet had economic valuation of $1.1 billion-1.6 billion and delays in re­tirement will significantly reduce these values to a range of $398 million to $628 million, highlight­ing the economic implications.

Julia Skorupska, Head of Sec­retariat, Powering Past Coal Alli­ance (PPCA) urged governments and power companies to create credible transition plans, increase public finance for coal retirement, provide regulatory clarity, and ac­tively generate pipeline projects. She called for including social cost of emissions from coal pow­er plants in estimation processes.

Dr Daniele Malerba, Senior Re­searcher at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS), stressed the need to con­sider the social and local conse­quences of such transition. He em­phasized the need to leverage the JETPS framework, pointing out that success depends on involving Chinese stakeholders.

Christoph Nedopil Wang, Direc­tor of Griffith Asia Institute, cited Egypt as a successful model in ex­ecuting a debt-for-climate swap, showcasing the potential for inno­vative financial arrangements to address climate-related challeng­es, which can resolve the financial challenges faced by Pakistan.

