NHA successfully makes KKH an all-weather route

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has successfully managed to keep Khunjerab Pass route operation­al so far during this winter season for international transit trade and general travel for the first time in the history of Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Earlier, due to extremely high altitude and heavy snowfall, the KKH between Sost and Khunjerab (86km) remained blocked for traf­fic from December to April.

The 806km long KKH, which crosses challenging mountain ter­rain and faces harsh weather con­ditions and natural disasters, is the sole link between Pakistan and China through Khunjerab Pass.

During a visit of the caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to China, the two sides de­cided to keep the pass open round the year.

The task of complying the pre­mier’s commitment with the Chi­nese side was given to the Member Engineering Coordination NHA Naseem Khattak, who has made serious and continuous efforts to make it possible in a short span of time.

The Frontier Works Organisa­tion (FWO), which was already de­ployed on KKH for routine main­tenance works on the term and length based annual mainte­nance contract, was also assigned the task to keep the KKH open in winter season between Sost and Khunjerab for all types of traffic.

After getting technical and fi­nancial proposals, the road au­thority has given the task to FWO for a period of 5 years for mecha­nized snow clearance of KKH be­tween Sost and Khunjerab during winter season.

Besides snow clearance, FWO will also provide Incident Re­sponse Management, Recovery Vehicle Operations, Emergency Response Centre Operation and Management on said portion of KKH.

Meanwhile, China and Pakistan also agreed to improve the infra­structure, construction and man­agement of the Khunjerab Pass to ensure better and safe travel con­ditions on the route for all sorts of traffic.

The Khunjerab Pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xin­jiang region and it is the highest paved international border in the world.

On the other hand, NHA had also requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make necessary arrangements for facilitation of in­ternational transit trade and gen­eral travel.

Resultantly, the National Logis­tics Cell (NLC) Management of Sost Dry Port was directed by the Deputy Collector of Customs Col­lectorate, Gilgit-Baltistan to final­ise arrangements to keep the port operational during the winter.