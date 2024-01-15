NHA successfully makes KKH an all-weather route

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has successfully managed to keep Khunjerab Pass route operational so far during this winter season for international transit trade and general travel for the first time in the history of Karakoram Highway (KKH).
Earlier, due to extremely high altitude and heavy snowfall, the KKH between Sost and Khunjerab (86km) remained blocked for traffic from December to April.
The 806km long KKH, which crosses challenging mountain terrain and faces harsh weather conditions and natural disasters, is the sole link between Pakistan and China through Khunjerab Pass.
During a visit of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to China, the two sides decided to keep the pass open round the year.
The task of complying the premier’s commitment with the Chinese side was given to the Member Engineering Coordination NHA Naseem Khattak, who has made serious and continuous efforts to make it possible in a short span of time.
The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which was already deployed on KKH for routine maintenance works on the term and length based annual maintenance contract, was also assigned the task to keep the KKH open in winter season between Sost and Khunjerab for all types of traffic.
After getting technical and financial proposals, the road authority has given the task to FWO for a period of 5 years for mechanized snow clearance of KKH between Sost and Khunjerab during winter season.
Besides snow clearance, FWO will also provide Incident Response Management, Recovery Vehicle Operations, Emergency Response Centre Operation and Management on said portion of KKH.
Meanwhile, China and Pakistan also agreed to improve the infrastructure, construction and management of the Khunjerab Pass to ensure better and safe travel conditions on the route for all sorts of traffic.
The Khunjerab Pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang region and it is the highest paved international border in the world.
On the other hand, NHA had also requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make necessary arrangements for facilitation of international transit trade and general travel.
Resultantly, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) Management of Sost Dry Port was directed by the Deputy Collector of Customs Collectorate, Gilgit-Baltistan to finalise arrangements to keep the port operational during the winter.