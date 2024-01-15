Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’

Agencies
January 15, 2024
International, Newspaper

SEOUL  -  North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sun­day, Seoul’s military said, days after Pyongyang staged live-fire exercises near the tense mari­time border with the South.

“North Korea fires unidentified ballistic mis­sile towards East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said had it detected the launch but gave no further details.

Japan’s coast guard said that an “object, poten­tially ballistic missile, launched from North Korea,” citing information from the country’s defence min­istry, and warning vessels to take care.

North Korea’s last missile test was of a Hwa­song-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic mis­sile, which it fired into the East Sea on December 18. The apparent test comes days after North Ko­rea conducted a series of rare live-fire drills near the maritime border with the South, prompting counter-exercises and evacuation orders for some South Korean border islands.

Discos seek Nepra’s nod to pass on another burden to power consumers

Leader Kim Jong Un also earlier this week branded Seoul his “principal enemy” and warned he would not hesitate to annihilate the South, as he toured major weapons factories.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024