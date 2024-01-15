NP delegation calls on Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) top leader Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of the National Party (NP).

The six-member delegation of the National Party was led by president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch.

Nawaz paid tribute to late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his service for the national cause while Baloch greeted Nawaz for his acquittal of various cases.

Both the leaders deliberated on political collaboration and upcoming election on Feb 8.

The NP president paid homage to the PML-N supremo for his vision of Balochistan and agreed upon enhancing political cooperation between the two parties.

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Balochistan PML-N president Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and others were also present on the occasion.