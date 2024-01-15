Monday, January 15, 2024
Only one dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE  -  Dengue has almost been eliminat­ed from Punjab as only one case was reported in the whole of prov­ince on Sunday. 

The latest Health Department data reveals that so far 16 con­firmed dengue cases were record­ed across 36 districts in Punjab during the year 2024 as 10 cases were reported in Lahore, two each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and one each in Gujrat and Vehari. Cur­rently, hospitals in Punjab are treat­ing a total of 7 patients. In Lahore, one dengue patient is currently un­der treatment. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, is­sued a plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry sur­roundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health depart­ment teams that are working tire­lessly to combat the virus.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wish­ing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.

