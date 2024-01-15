Only PPP, PML-N left for election contest: Bilawal

Urges people don’t waste their vote for ‘bat’ as PPP will emerge victorious in all provinces in Feb 8 elections n Pledges to protect rights of Balochistan through series of development projects.

DERA MURAD JAMALI - After the apex court’s verdict stripping the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf of its election symbol ‘bat’ over the controversial intra-par­ty elections the other day, Chair­man Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that only two parties are left in the contest which are PPP and PML-N.

“Don’t waste your votes in favour of ‘bat’ as the PTI has lost its election symbol...there is only two parties left in the election contest which are PPP and PML-N and we will defeat PML-N in all the four provinces on February 8,” Bilawal said this while addressing a public rally here yesterday. “You have to de­cide between the PPP and the PML-N,” he said.

Bilawal claimed that the peo­ple of all four provinces are not with the actions of the rulers in Islamabad. “A person who has served as prime minister three times is now being imposed for the fourth time. Suppose this person becomes the prime min­ister again. In that case, there will be no progress in Balochistan for the next five years,” Bilawal, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said. “The people of Pakistan are not slaves to anyone. They do not bow before anyone; they fear no one. We will reclaim our rights and form a government of the people,” he added.

“You have to decide if you want to give the country’s fate in the hands of a person who served as prime minister thrice but failed do anything for the country,” Bi­lawal said. The former foreign minister said that the PPP was the only political force in the country that could bury the poli­tics of hatred and division, unite the nation, and address Paki­stan’s current challenges.

“We trust and have confi­dence in the people of Pakistan because Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto taught us the les­son that the source of strength is the people,” he concluded.

He highlighted that the PPP practiced politics and contested elections “for the poor” while the PML-N supremo was taking part in the polls so he could be saved from going to jail.

Taking another swipe at Nawaz, the PPP chief said the former pre­mier was a coward as he vowed to defeat the PML-N in their home ground of Lahore.

“I’m also contesting from La­hore. I will strike them inside their house,” he asserted, adding that the PML-N feared the public. “They fear what the public will do to them if they step out,” he said.

During his speech, Bilawal also promised to complete the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline to fix the issues of Balochistan if the province voted in favour of the PPP.

Bilawal vowed to form a PPP-led government, adding that the country needed the leadership of a party that was dedicated to serving the poor as opposed to the PML-N only served the rich.

The PPP chairman also prom­ised to introduce welfare schemes for farmers and the country’s youth. He concluded his address by urging the people to vote for the PPP in the upcoming general elections.

Later, Bilawal also addressed a rally in Sindh’s Khairpur. Other party leaders, including Qaim Ali Shah, also spoke on the occasion.

The PPP chief promised the people of Sindh that the lead­ers they elect would not forget the public after winning the elec­tions. Bilalwal said he would per­sonally visit Khairpur after the PPP won the election and inquire about the problems the people were facing.

He pinned the responsibility for the PPP’s success in the up­coming elections on the voters in Sindh. “We have a complaint against the caretaker govern­ment for halting our develop­ment works for so many months,” Bilawal said as he decried how the flood affectees in Sindh were being deprived of their rights.