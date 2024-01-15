Over 46,076 cops needed for election security plan,s says Karachi AIG

KARACHI - As the political parties gear up for the upcoming general elections, Karachi police are facing a shortage of 14,300 security personnel including female cops.

Khadim Hussain Rind, the additional inspector general (AIG) of Karachi, said that the city police had started foolproof security arrangements for the elections in Karachi — slated to take place on February 8.

“Over 46,076 police personnel are needed for the election security plan, while Karachi Police have only 31,776. The required number of female police personnel is also not available,” said the AIG.

“At least 3,200 female personnel are required for security arrangements at women’s polling stations while we have 1,200 female personnel. The KPO faces a shortage of 2,000 lady cops. According to the security plan, eight police personnel are required for the most sensitive, six for sensitive and four for normal polling stations each. In Karachi, there are 2,033 most sensitive stations, 3,008 sensitive stations and 308 polling stations are declared normal and 16,264, 18,048 and 1,232 personnel respectively are required for them,” he added. Rind said that 35,544 personnel would perform duty at 5,349 polling stations in Karachi.

“The quick response force will also be deployed at the polling stations. According to the plan, 3,892 QRF personnel will also be deployed for 2,774 buildings, and 4,210 police officers will be appointed on reserve duty under the supervision of DIG. Nine SSPs, 16 SPs, 57 DSPs, and 107 SHOs will also perform duties.” According to the plan, 2,430 personnel will be appointed to Karachi’s various election commission offices, welfare duties, hospitals and miscellaneous duties.

“There is a shortage of 14,300 police personnel, for which various suggestions were being considered. Lady health workers or polio staff can be used to fill the shortage of police personnel. It is also being considered to hire private security guards, anti-encroachment, excise police, anti-corruption or forest department personnel to fill the gap,” said AIG Rind.