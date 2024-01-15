Pakistan sends more relief aid for war-hit Gazans

ISLAMABAD - Fourth shipment of relief aid from Pakistan arrived in Jordan for displaced people of Gaza due to the continuous Israeli aggression in besieged Gaza Strip. Pakistan is in front line for practically extending material assistance and support to Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The fourth shipment of relief aid, weighing 20 tons, includes dry food items and essential medical supplies. NDMA, which dispatched this relief in solidarity with Palestinian people via a special flight from Noor Khan Air Base, has now arrived in Jordan from where it would be transported to Gaza by road. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan and the Chief of the Jordanian Air Force received the relief aid upon arrival. Following the reception, the aid will be transported to Gaza for distribution to those in need in various camps. An official statement said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters during these challenging times, reaffirming continuous support.