Cyrus the Great, a visionary ruler, founded the Persian Empire in the 6th century BCE, leav­ing an indelible mark on history. Known for his benevolence, he embraced diversity, allowing conquered nations to retain their customs and reli­gions. Cyrus’s leadership was characterised by stra­tegic brilliance and a commitment to human rights, evident in the famous Cyrus Cylinder—a declaration promoting freedom for diverse communities. His em­pire, stretching from the Mediterranean to the Indus, fostered cultural exchange and economic prosperity. Regarded as a model ruler, Cyrus’s legacy endures as a symbol of enlightened governance, shaping the Per­sian Empire into a beacon of tolerance and progress