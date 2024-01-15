Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Persistent fog disrupts train services across Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In an ongoing struggle against dense fog, train operations in various parts of the country continue to face disruptions, causing delays in several key services. According to the latest update from Pakistan Railways on Sunday, many trains were delayed, affecting travel schedules for passengers as 1-Up Khyber Mail train was running late for 4 hours, 5-Up Greenline for 01 hour, 7-Up Tezgam for 2:15 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express for 3:30 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express for 1:30 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express for 1:30 hrs, 15-Up Karachi Express for 2 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express for 4:30 hrs, 25-Up Bahauddin Zakariya Express for 4 hrs, 33-Up Pak Business Express for 5:30 hrs, 37-Up Fareed Express for 2 hrs, 41- Up Karakoram Express for 4:45 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express for 4 hrs, 47-Up Rehman Baba Express, 4:45 hrs and 145-Up Sukkur Express was late for 5:30 hrs. While 2-Down Khyber Mail train was running late for 2 hrs, 6-Dn Greenline for 1:30 hrs, 8-Dn Tezgam for 2:30 hrs, 10-Dn Allama Iqbal Express for 4:15 hrs, 12- Dn Hazara Express for 01 hrs, 14-Dn Awam Express for 1:15 hrs, 16-Dn Karachi Express for 3:15 hrs, 18- Dn Millat Express for 3:30 hrs, 26- Dn Bahauddin Zakariya Express for 3:15 hrs, 28-Dn Shalimar Express for 2:15 hrs, 34-Dn Pak Business Express for 8:40 hrs, 38-Dn Fareed Express for 5:15 hrs, 42-Dn Karakoram Express for 6 hrs and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express was late for 5 hrs. Pakistan Railways authorities acknowledge the challenges and assure the public that measures are being implemented to restore normalcy. However, they emphasize that complete punctuality can only be achieved once weather conditions and visibility significantly improve. Commuters were advised to stay informed about the latest updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

Comprehensive strategy to uplift Balochistan being pursued

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024