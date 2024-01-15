Petrol prices likely to go down by Rs9 litre

The prices of petroleum products (POL) are being expected to go down for the next 15 days as the products are shedding their price in the international market while rupee exchange rate with dollar is also improving.

It should be noted that petrol is being sold at Rs267.34 and diesel for Rs276.21 per litre.

Sources said the POL price might be reduced from Jan 16.

The prices of petrol may be reduced by Rs9 and deasil by Rs2 per litre.

The light diesel oil price may be reduced by Rs1.70 and Kerosene oil by Rs80 per litre.

The sources further said the OGRA would sent a summary in this regard to the Ministry of Petroleum and the ministry would announce new price after due consultation with the prime minister.