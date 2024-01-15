Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Petrol prices likely to go down by Rs9 litre

Petrol prices likely to go down by Rs9 litre
Web Desk
7:57 PM | January 15, 2024
Business

The prices of petroleum products (POL) are being expected to go down for the next 15 days as the products are shedding their price in the international market while rupee exchange rate with dollar is also improving.

It should be noted that petrol is being sold at Rs267.34 and diesel for Rs276.21 per litre.

Sources said the POL price might be reduced from Jan 16.

The prices of petrol may be reduced by Rs9 and deasil by Rs2 per litre.

The light diesel oil price may be reduced by Rs1.70 and Kerosene oil by Rs80 per litre.

The sources further said the OGRA would sent a summary in this regard to the Ministry of Petroleum and the ministry would announce new price after due consultation with the prime minister.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024