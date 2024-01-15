PLTA seeks clarity amidst PTF election delays and new committee formation

LAHORE - The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) has sought clarification amidst delays in the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) elections and the formation of a new committee. Additionally, the PLTA has decided to actively pursue both apex sports authorities (POA and PSB) for the early issuance of an NOC for the PTF elections.

Senior members of the executive body of the PLTA, chaired by Mr. Iftikhar Ahmad Rao, Secretary General Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamghae- Imtiaz), former PTF Secretary General and SVP PTF Col (R) Asif Dar, along with Senior Vice President Major Saeed, convened a meeting to reconfirm the nominations already approved by the PLTA Annual General Meeting for the upcoming PTF elections, which have faced considerable delays.

During the meeting, the names of key appointees, including the President, Secretary General, and Treasurer, were reaffirmed. Discussions also took place regarding the potential appointment of a long-serving player as an advisor.

Addressing the announcement made by PTF management in the AGM held on December 30, 2023, stating that letters have been sent to the POA and the PSB for NOC to hold elections (overdue since November 2022), it was decided to actively pursue both apex sports authorities for the early issuance of an NOC.

However, some participants expressed concerns that this might turn out to be another misleading statement by the PTF management, following their pattern of delaying elections in violation of the PTF and the POA Constitutions and the Pakistan Sports Board policy. The decision was made during the meeting to formally request the POA and the PSB to intervene and instruct the PTF to conduct elections that have already been delayed for over a year.

The members also criticized the formation of a new body named the International Affairs Committee, viewing it as a move to garner sympathy and secure votes for elections. Questions were raised about why this committee was not established during the eight years of the previous tenure, and its formation in the current self-extended and unconstitutional tenure was questioned. Moreover, if international affairs were to be managed by this body, the necessity of numerous PTF office bearers was called into question.