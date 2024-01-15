PML-N formulates ambitious 9-point charter to empower women

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formulated an ambitious nine-point charter aimed at empowering women, in the run-up to next general elections slated for Feb 8.

According to the charter, a copy of which is available with Dunya News, women will be incentivised in the fields of education, health, agriculture and the energy sector to enhance their role in the country's development.

The charter includes provisions for providing loans and tax exemptions to women engaged in businesses.

It introduces the implementation of a "Maternity Card," similar to a health card.

The charter promises more opportunities for women in the education sector and the introduction of new teaching methods for educating children.

In the manifesto, the PML-N pledges to provide maternity health cards to mothers.

According to the charter, the availability of gynecologists will be ensured in small towns, and initiatives will be taken to boost women's morale in the agriculture sector.

Furthermore, women will receive training for livestock and gardening, along with opportunities for internships and jobs in the energy sector.

The charter details that women engaged in businesses will receive a 30 percent tax exemption for employing women.

Women will also be provided with loans for business and offered skill development, as per the nine-point manifesto.