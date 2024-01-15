PML-N likely to unveil election manifesto today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz likely to unveil its election manifesto today.

Party sources said that the PML-N charter focusing on creating jobs and improving life standards has been prepared.

The party has focused over health, education, economy, livestock, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

The PML-N in its manifesto has given special attention to the education sector, party sources said.

Party sources said that the PML-N government will emphasize over promotion of the public private partnership and Danish School System.

The PML-N has planned to enhance higher education from existing 13 percent to 30 percent, sources said.

“The PML-N aimed at policies to unleash an agricultural and industrial revolution in the country,” party sources said.

Sources said that one of the key objectives of the PML-N is to transfer 1.2 million tubewells to solar energy.