PML-N set to kick off election campaign today

LAHORE - After extensive deliberations over several weeks to finalise candidates for the upcoming elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to kick off its election campaign on Monday (today) in Okara, the city from where the party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif is in the election race for a National Assembly seat.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the party’s Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer, is slated to address a public gathering at Iqbal Stadium in Okara to set the momentum for the electioneering.
Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb conveyed through a post on social media platform X that this meeting marks a crucial milestone in the election campaign of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). She emphasised that Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s address will highlight key aspects of the party’s manifesto.
Marriyum expressed optimism that the February 8 polls would usher in a triumphant day for the people, symbolizing Pakistan’s advancement and prosperity. The PML-N, previously criticized for the delay in initiating its election campaign, devoted substantial time to vetting candidates for the elections. This event will be the PML-N’s first public gathering since the party president Shehbaz Sharif addressed an election rally in Sheikhupura on December 30.
In contrast, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) commenced its election campaign earlier, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressing rallies nationwide. The PML-N’s inaugural rally is anticipated to inject vigor into the electoral drive and elevate the political fervor although one of the main stream political party, the PTI is yet to start its campaign owing to its involvement in an unending legal fights over allotment of election symbol and mass scale rejection of nomination papers of its candidates.
Initially planning several rallies across the country, the PML-N will have to revise its strategy due to the limited time left before the February 8 polls. With only three weeks remaining, the party will now have to streamline its rally schedule, aiming to make each event impactful and resonant with the electorate.
A PML-N leader said that despite the condensed timeline, the PML-N is poised to embark on an energized campaign, seeking to connect with voters and underscore its vision for the nation’s progress. He believed that the upcoming weeks will witness a dynamic political landscape as parties intensify their efforts to secure public support for their respective candidates.