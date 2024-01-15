PML-N set to kick off election campaign today

LAHORE - After extensive delib­erations over several weeks to finalise candi­dates for the upcoming elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to kick off its election cam­paign on Monday (to­day) in Okara, the city from where the party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif is in the election race for a National As­sembly seat.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the party’s Se­nior Vice President and Chief Organizer, is slated to address a pub­lic gathering at Iqbal Stadium in Okara to set the momentum for the electioneering.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb conveyed through a post on social media platform X that this meeting marks a cru­cial milestone in the election campaign of the Pakistan Mus­lim League (Nawaz). She empha­sised that Maryam Nawaz Shar­if’s address will highlight key aspects of the party’s manifesto.

Marriyum expressed optimism that the February 8 polls would usher in a triumphant day for the people, symbolizing Pakistan’s advancement and prosperity. The PML-N, previously criticized for the delay in initiating its elec­tion campaign, devoted substan­tial time to vetting candidates for the elections. This event will be the PML-N’s first public gathering since the party president Shehbaz Sharif addressed an election rally in Sheikhupura on December 30.

In contrast, the Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) commenced its election campaign earlier, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto ad­dressing rallies nationwide. The PML-N’s inaugural rally is an­ticipated to inject vigor into the electoral drive and elevate the political fervor although one of the main stream political par­ty, the PTI is yet to start its cam­paign owing to its involvement in an unending legal fights over al­lotment of election symbol and mass scale rejection of nomina­tion papers of its candidates.

Initially planning several rallies across the country, the PML-N will have to revise its strategy due to the limited time left be­fore the February 8 polls. With only three weeks remaining, the party will now have to stream­line its rally schedule, aiming to make each event impactful and resonant with the electorate.

A PML-N leader said that de­spite the condensed timeline, the PML-N is poised to embark on an energized campaign, seek­ing to connect with voters and underscore its vision for the na­tion’s progress. He believed that the upcoming weeks will witness a dynamic political landscape as parties intensify their efforts to secure public support for their respective candidates.