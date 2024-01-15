Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police, during the ongoing drive against illegal fuel agen­cies across the district, seized 3290 litres of die­sel, said a police spokes­man on Sunday. He said the police have launched a crackdown against sale of illicit fuel across the district following the di­rectives of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. He informed that the cases have also been registered against two persons in­volved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas. The police also re­covered one Iron tank and 43 plastic canes dur­ing the operation.