Monday, January 15, 2024
Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan

APP
January 15, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Dera police, during the ongoing drive against illegal fuel agen­cies across the district, seized 3290 litres of die­sel, said a police spokes­man on Sunday. He said the police have launched a crackdown against sale of illicit fuel across the district following the di­rectives of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. He informed that the cases have also been registered against two persons in­volved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas. The police also re­covered one Iron tank and 43 plastic canes dur­ing the operation.

