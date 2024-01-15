PPP vs PML-N for now

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) are now the two main parties left in the race for the February 8 polls after the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was forced out as a result of a judicial decision. Although there are dozens of parties par­ticipating in the upcoming polls, only the PPP or the PML-N can expect to become the single largest party in the parliament. Political pundits do not predict a clear winner and smaller parties will play a king-maker role af­ter the elections unless the PPP and the PML-N join hands to form a unity government.

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court of Pakistan reject­ed the PTI’s plea to retain its longstanding cricket bat sym­bol for the upcoming general election.

The loss of the cricket bat symbol is more than symbol­ic; it has practical implications for PTI candidates. Without their traditional symbol, PTI candidates will now have to contest the election using individual symbols as indepen­dents. This could potentially create confusion among vot­ers, especially in a country like Pakistan, where the majority of constituencies are in rural areas with lower literacy rates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) played a pivotal role in this situation. It had earlier removed PTI’s symbol, citing the party’s failure to conduct intra-party elections — a prerequisite for any political party to par­ticipate in national elections. The PTI contested this de­cision in the Supreme Court, which ultimately upheld the ECP’s ruling. The general election campaign, initially de­layed since November, is unfolding against a backdrop of political uncertainty. Imran Khan, the 71-year-old supre­mo of PTI, is jailed and disqualified from contesting, creat­ing a void in the political landscape.

In contrast, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, has been cleared of legal issues, positioning him as a front­runner in the absence of Imran Khan.

The PPP has an advantage in Sindh and the PML-N is much ahead in the influential Punjab province as the na­tion prepares for elections.

The PPP will have to capture a reasonable number of seats in Punjab to defeat the PML-N which is optimistic to sail through - banking on Punjab support.

Yesterday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to choose between his party and the PML-N, emphasizing the absence of the ‘bat’ symbol and framing the electoral contest as a choice between the ‘tiger’ and the ‘arrow’—the symbols of PML-N and PPP, respectively. Adding to the polit­ical discourse, Bilawal promised various development ini­tiatives, including the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, if PPP secures victory. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the other hand is determined to return to power for a record fourth term. His younger brother Shehbaz Shar­if until recently was the prime minister, leading a coalition government including the PPP as they joined hands to re­move Imran Khan’s government in 2022. The relationship between the two parties has since severed.