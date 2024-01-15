PPP vs PML-N for now

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) are now the two main parties left in the race for the February 8 polls after the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was forced out as a result of a judicial decision. Although there are dozens of parties participating in the upcoming polls, only the PPP or the PML-N can expect to become the single largest party in the parliament. Political pundits do not predict a clear winner and smaller parties will play a king-maker role after the elections unless the PPP and the PML-N join hands to form a unity government.
Over the weekend, the Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the PTI’s plea to retain its longstanding cricket bat symbol for the upcoming general election.
The loss of the cricket bat symbol is more than symbolic; it has practical implications for PTI candidates. Without their traditional symbol, PTI candidates will now have to contest the election using individual symbols as independents. This could potentially create confusion among voters, especially in a country like Pakistan, where the majority of constituencies are in rural areas with lower literacy rates.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) played a pivotal role in this situation. It had earlier removed PTI’s symbol, citing the party’s failure to conduct intra-party elections — a prerequisite for any political party to participate in national elections. The PTI contested this decision in the Supreme Court, which ultimately upheld the ECP’s ruling. The general election campaign, initially delayed since November, is unfolding against a backdrop of political uncertainty. Imran Khan, the 71-year-old supremo of PTI, is jailed and disqualified from contesting, creating a void in the political landscape.
In contrast, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, has been cleared of legal issues, positioning him as a frontrunner in the absence of Imran Khan.
The PPP has an advantage in Sindh and the PML-N is much ahead in the influential Punjab province as the nation prepares for elections.
The PPP will have to capture a reasonable number of seats in Punjab to defeat the PML-N which is optimistic to sail through - banking on Punjab support.
Yesterday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to choose between his party and the PML-N, emphasizing the absence of the ‘bat’ symbol and framing the electoral contest as a choice between the ‘tiger’ and the ‘arrow’—the symbols of PML-N and PPP, respectively. Adding to the political discourse, Bilawal promised various development initiatives, including the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, if PPP secures victory. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the other hand is determined to return to power for a record fourth term. His younger brother Shehbaz Sharif until recently was the prime minister, leading a coalition government including the PPP as they joined hands to remove Imran Khan’s government in 2022. The relationship between the two parties has since severed.