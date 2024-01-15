PTI ex-chairman, his facilitators caught red-handed: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz formally launched her party’s election campaign and praised the people remaining loyal to Nawaz Sharif and his party despite the tough period they had gone through.

Every character involved in committing excesses against Nawaz and the people of Pakistan was facing ultimate justice, she said and referred to the resignations submitted by the two Supreme Court judges recently.

“They were acting like pharaohs, but are now running away like rats,” Maryam remarked and added that a person standing for truth like Nawaz never back down. Nawaz had left the office with grace, they are escaping while trying to hide their faces, she said.

Addressing a large rally at Iqbal Stadium despite dense fog and severe cold weather, Maryam said a terrorist party couldn’t get an election symbol which should be “petrol bomb” to share their reality.

The PTI chairman was in habit of favouritism when the judges used to greet him by saying “good to see you”, she said and added that he had lost the facilitators and patronage.

“The facility of issuing decisions on basis of phone [calls] made by the mother-in-law [of former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial] isn’t available now,” she said. “You and your facilitators have been caught red-handed while cheating.”

Nawaz was removed from the office again and again, but brought back each time by these umpires, Maryam said while pointing to the crowd and asked the people to give a heavy mandate to the three-time prime minister for an effective government and swift decision making.

The PML-N chief organiser said Nawaz was already busy in devising plans to ensure cheaper services and goods to the masses and promised that she would work for extending their basic rights to women, including employment opportunities.

She also told the gathering that modern health and education facilities would be provided at district level after winning the February 8 elections.

Earlier, a charged crowd greeted her at Phoolnagar in Kasur, as she reached the town on her way to Okara from Lahore.